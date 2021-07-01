The Superpower Network Launches the We Rise Channel for Leaders Under 30
An Open Conversation with Tomorrow’s Leaders
What inspired me was the calling over my heart, to use the voice I was given to bring light and encourage others to love harder and find their purpose.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By the year 2030, there will be 2 billion young women and men seeking opportunities for a bright future throughout the world. In a world of uncertainty, we look to leaders who can guide us into better spaces, but what if the direction we need to follow is that of our young leaders? Are there young leaders stepping up and taking hold of their calling?
— Ashley Palmer
Ensuring the voices of young people are heard is a formidable task; not because young people don’t have a voice of their own – they do. It’s because those who are best placed to create the changes that young people desire, sometimes opt not to hear them. This happens at individual and systemic levels.
It’s Time for Young People to Rise Up
The world’s number one platform for inspired personal development, ranked in the top 1.5% of podcasts globally, stands beside young leaders and supports their dreams. The launch of this new channel, hosted by Ashley Palmer, features special guests like Neva Lee Recla and Superpower Interns like Emily Taylor. The We Rise channel honors innovative and encouraging movements in purpose, faith, inclusion, collaboration and love amongst the leaders of tomorrow.
We Rise on the Superpower Network
The We Rise show highlights the inspiring and empowering efforts contributed by our youth. We Rise exists to empower and encourage young leaders to have ongoing conversations about truth, spirituality, life, relationships, dreams, and so much more. The goal is to encourage young leaders to respond and take actions, to use their superpowers to change the world, to encourage each other and to rise up together.
Commenting on the launch of the channel, Tonya Dawn Recla, creator of the Superpower Network, said: “For those of you who are looking for a little inspiration, some hope, something to look forward to in the future, trust me when I say that you are going to want to catch this channel. What we’re seeing come out of these young people, the innovation, the ingenuity, the inspiration, the willingness to be bold and courageous and real and true with each other, is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”
Meet the Host - Ashley Palmer
As part of the Superpower Internship program, Ashley Palmer found herself in the right place at the right time. In addition to hosting We Rise, Ashley is a go-getter with a passion for uplifting people and helping them uncover their identity and purpose. She is a full-time college student pursuing her career in teaching, to pour into others and help them step into who they were created to be. Ashley graduated high school at 16 and jumped right into college followed by participating in the Disney College program to further her education and experience in guest services and understanding all kinds of people and where they are in life. Not only does Ashley pursue her education with intentionality, she also pursues and explores spirituality and her personal walk with Christ. Ashley’s main philosophy is that we are all worthy and perfectly created to be who we imperfectly are.
When asked what inspired her to host this channel, Ashley says, “What inspired me was the calling over my heart, to use the voice I was given to bring light and encourage others to love harder and find their purpose. Just the boldness I felt overcame me when the idea began and I couldn’t stop saying yes. The thought of inspiring others and learning from others made a yes simple.”
As with anything worth stepping into, being trained by the Superpower Network team and jumping into one of the top-ranked podcast networks in the world certainly comes with its share of growth opportunities. Ashley shares what she’s learned: “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is patience and communication. There is so much involved when hosting, learning about yourself, your guest, your team, your conversation and so much more. Just learning to be the best version of myself and not putting unreachable expectations on myself as well as on others and keeping constant communication.” With results like that, perhaps podcasting really can change the world.
About the network:
The Superpower Network, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is the number one podcast network for inspired personal development. Ranked in the top 1.5% of podcasts globally, the network continues to prove that the world is hungry for real conversations. The network features hosts and guests doing amazing things in the world. Past guests include thought leaders, celebrities, scientists, authors, political theorists, entrepreneurs, academicians, religious and spiritual teachers, government and military leaders, influencers, lightworkers, and change agents impacting the world in positive and powerful ways.
The Superpower Network team is available for media requests. For all inquiries, please send details to media@superpowerexperts.com.
Join the Superpower Universe for FREE at superpowerexperts.com
