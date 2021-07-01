‘CHEMOSKINNY’ a Podcast to Maybe Prevent Cancer from Killing Your Relationship, Premiering July 1, 2021
Actress Stephanie Czajkowski and writer-director Collin Friesen share their oddly funny relationship journey through breast cancer and beyond.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Stephanie Czajkowski (Doom Patrol) and writer-director Collin Friesen (Sorry For Your Loss), launch the new podcast, CHEMOSKINNY, to help couples navigate their cancer journey without it killing their relationship. Premiering on July 1st, the 12-episode free podcast delivers a light-hearted approach that yields almost as many laughs as insights.
This real-life husband and wife pair found themselves on the cancer roller-coaster as Czajkowski personally battled with not one, but three types of unrelated cancers over 18 months. CHEMOSKINNY chronicles their shared experience with breast cancer, through lump-finding, surgery, radiation, nipple shopping, premature menopause and sex-drive suppressing cancer drugs, each episode takes you along on their journey, warts and all.
It was the terrifying statistic that sent Czajkowski and Friesen down the road to creating a blog, which during the pandemic, they turned into the podcast. “We read that 50-percent of couples who go through a breast cancer diagnosis and surgery end up splitting up,” explains Czajkowksi, who has recently finished her first year in full remission. “And we were like, that won’t happen to us. We got this. But as time went on, we realized we didn’t have it at all.”
Their honest yet playful point-of-view about cancer is apparent throughout each episode, even in the story behind their podcast title. ‘ChemoSkinny’ was a term coined by Czajkowski’s mother, who while battling cancer herself looked for the bright side of how chemotherapy might finally rid her of a few unwanted pounds.
The couple describes the series as a “how-to guide for not splitting up,” or as Friesen puts it, “what to expect when you’re expecting a tumor.” And while they are quick to point out that they are not offering any medical advice, the believe that just knowing what’s coming your way can help to cushion the blow. “We didn’t see a lot of stuff out there that talked about how hard cancer is on your relationship,” said Friesen. “So, we hoped that maybe someone else can benefit from what we learned. Plus, it’s cheaper than therapy.”
Czajkowski has become known to millions of fans as the bald badass Hammerhead in the critically acclaimed DC superhero series, Doom Patrol, on HBO Max and DC Universe. Her credits also include notable appearances in the 20th Century Studios film, The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford; and the heart-aching drama, Breakthrough, alongside Chrissy Metz.
Friesen burst onto the Hollywood scene after graduating from The American Film Institute and selling his first script, The Big White, which was turned into a feature starring Robin Williams and Holly Hunter. He went on to work as a writer for numerous shows, including the Fox series, The Lone Gunmen, and the first season of the celebrated POP TV series, Schitt’s Creek. More recently, Friesen wrote and directed the comedy feature film, Sorry For Your Loss, starring Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood, Inbar Lavi, and his wife, Czajkowski, which is currently available on various On Demand platforms.
