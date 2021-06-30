PennDOT, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, City of Pittsburgh Police Urge Responsible Driving, Boating Through Independence Day Holiday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, and City of Pittsburgh Police held a media event urging motorists to not drive or boat impaired over the upcoming holiday, and throughout the year.

The Independence Day weekend is a popular time for local travel and recreational boating along the surrounding rivers. Pennsylvania is a boating destination state, and boaters drive to and from their boating location. When an impaired boat operator gets behind the wheel to drive home, a BUI quickly becomes a DUI. Both are extremely dangerous for the operator, passengers and other surrounding drivers and operators.

As part of the event, representatives discussed impaired driving enforcement tactics and reminded the public how dangerous it is to operate a vehicle or watercraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Both can impair a person’s judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time, as well as impact others on the road and water around them.

During the enforcement period which runs through July 4, local and state law enforcement will target impaired drivers through enforcement details, arresting motorists with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .08 or over. Law enforcement will also patrol the waterways, ensuring boaters are capable of safe operation.

The public is reminded that if impairment is a possibility, to have a plan in place ahead of consumption. Designate a responsible, safe and sober driver or operator for the day. This person should be on-hand to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

According to PennDOT data, last year data there were 2,591 vehicle crashes statewide during the Independence Day holiday week alone. These crashes resulted in 41 fatalities. Unfortunately, 362 of these crashes were drug and/or alcohol related, which resulted in 20 fatalities.

Impaired driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. There is never an excuse to operate a vehicle or watercraft while under the influence.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving and distracted driving can be found online at www.PennDOT.gov in the “Media Center” under the “About Us” footer.

