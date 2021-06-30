Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 23, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Rickie Michael (age 35) Warwick, R.I. K1-2021-0389A

On June 23, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rickie Michael with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Warwick sometime on November 24, 2020. The Warwick Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 16, 2021, in Kent County Superior Court.

