Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury Reported June 28, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Mamadou Ndoye (age 40) Woonsocket, R.I. P1-2021-2038A

On June 25, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Mamadou Ndoye with one count of first-degree child molestation, three counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of assault with the intention to commit first-degree child molestation, and five counts of assault with the intent to commit second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket on diverse dates between September 11, 2014, and May 25, 2021. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant was arraigned on June 28, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Juan Hernandez (age 42) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2039A

On June 25, 2021 the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Juan Hernandez with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 25, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 14, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Hector Carter (age 51) Cranston, R.I. P1-2021-2040A

On June 25, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hector Carter with two counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, one count of assault with the intent to commit first-degree child molestation, and one count of indecent exposure.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Cranston on diverse dates between August 19, 2021, and January 27, 2021. The Cranston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 14, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

###