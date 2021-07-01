SurfBallUSA Officially Launches and Delivers Fun for Beachgoers of All Ages
Jersey Shore Beach Favorite Goes NationwideLAVALLETTE, NEW JERESY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurfBallUSA, is bringing fun and crowds back to the beach this summer. SurfBallUSA, is the only beach game designed to be played where the waves hit the sand with your friends and family. SurfBallUSA, is played by two or four people, using a red, white, and blue ball, and two nets spaced 27 feet part at the shore line.
Founder and CEO, Darryl Halterman said, "SurfBallUSA represents a great opportunity to bring families and friends of all ages together for simple beach fun. People want to hit the beach this Summer like never before and SurfBallUSA is the perfect compliment to those gatherings. In an increasingly always connected world, SurfBallUSA allows people to unplug and focus on fun. We are also proud of the fact SurfBallUSA is produced and made in the USA”. Halterman invented the game on Lavallette Beach on the Jersey Shore in 2005 and has refined it since then on beaches across the country.
The SurfBallUSA Team will be supporting the launch and providing demonstrations of the game on Lavallette Beach along the Jersey Shore and Lambert’s Cove Beach in Martha’s Vineyard beginning this weekend. For more information about SurfBallUSA or to purchase the game, please visit surfballusa.com or on Instagram under the SurfBallUSA handle.
Mr. Halterman concluded, "Thank you to my family, friends, and the growing number of raving fans of SurfBallUSA for helping us get to this point. When you say Summer, we say SurfBallUSA!”
