Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,508 in the last 365 days.

SurfBallUSA Officially Launches and Delivers Fun for Beachgoers of All Ages

Jersey Shore Beach Favorite Goes Nationwide

LAVALLETTE, NEW JERESY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurfBallUSA, is bringing fun and crowds back to the beach this summer. SurfBallUSA, is the only beach game designed to be played where the waves hit the sand with your friends and family. SurfBallUSA, is played by two or four people, using a red, white, and blue ball, and two nets spaced 27 feet part at the shore line.

Founder and CEO, Darryl Halterman said, "SurfBallUSA represents a great opportunity to bring families and friends of all ages together for simple beach fun. People want to hit the beach this Summer like never before and SurfBallUSA is the perfect compliment to those gatherings. In an increasingly always connected world, SurfBallUSA allows people to unplug and focus on fun. We are also proud of the fact SurfBallUSA is produced and made in the USA”. Halterman invented the game on Lavallette Beach on the Jersey Shore in 2005 and has refined it since then on beaches across the country.

The SurfBallUSA Team will be supporting the launch and providing demonstrations of the game on Lavallette Beach along the Jersey Shore and Lambert’s Cove Beach in Martha’s Vineyard beginning this weekend. For more information about SurfBallUSA or to purchase the game, please visit surfballusa.com or on Instagram under the SurfBallUSA handle.

Mr. Halterman concluded, "Thank you to my family, friends, and the growing number of raving fans of SurfBallUSA for helping us get to this point. When you say Summer, we say SurfBallUSA!”

Darryl Halterman
SurfBallUSA
+1 267-679-7563
marc@surfballusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

SurfBallUSA Officially Launches and Delivers Fun for Beachgoers of All Ages

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.