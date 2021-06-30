Infection Control Market Size to Reach $38.61 Billion by 2028; Rise in Usage of Medical Nonwoven Products & Gloves Boost the Industry Growth

Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, increase in geriatric population, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and growing usage of E-beam sterilization fuel the global infection control market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Infection Control Market was pegged at $32.61 billion in 2020, and is estimated to hit $38.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7818



growing usage of E-beam sterilization fuel the global infection control market. On the other hand, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants restrain the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in emerging markets have proven to be beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

Rise in usage of medical nonwoven products and gloves during the pandemic has boosted the global infection control market.

This drift is pretty likely to continue post-pandemic too as there would be a steep hike in the usage of different types of products and services to control infections such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing merchandises, and others.

The global infection control market is analyzed across product & service, end-user, and region. Based on product & service, the protective barriers segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The sterilization segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7818



Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2028. Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment would register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America generated the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global infection control market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global infection control market report include Belimed AG, Ecolab Inc, Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products), 3M Company, Sotera Health Llc, Getinge AB, Matachana Group, Miele Group, Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation), and MMM Group. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

