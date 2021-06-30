» News » 2021 » Trail of Tears State Park hosts public informatio...

Trail of Tears State Park hosts public information meeting July 14

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Trail of Tears State Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Visitor Center.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Trail of Tears State Park is located at 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. For more information about the open house or about other events at the park, call 573-290-5268.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###