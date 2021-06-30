  CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Governor DeSantis for Signing Telephone Solicitation Legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement regarding Governor Ron DeSantis’ signing of Senate Bill 1120 relating to Telephone Solicitation. CFO Jimmy Patronis supported legislation in the 2021 Regular Session to curb the epidemic of unsolicited telemarketing phone calls that plague the phone lines of Floridians on a daily basis. While some telemarketing tactics are legitimate, the practice is often associated with fraudulent activity, scams, and identity theft. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Thank you to Governor DeSantis for signing this important piece of legislation today to protect Floridians from unsolicited telemarketing. Also, a big thank you to President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls and the bill sponsors, Senator Gibson and Representative Beltran, for their hard work and support to get this bill passed. As your CFO, I’ve worked to crack down on fraud throughout Florida. Unsolicited telemarketing calls are more than just a nuisance – they are a vehicle for fraud and scams nationwide, and I was proud to support this important bill that will protect consumers and help put an end to scam artists trying to prey on Florida families.” Senate Bill 1120 requires all sales calls, text messages and voicemails to receive the written consent of the called party if the commercial telephone seller or salesperson is using automated dialing or recorded messages. The bill amends the Florida Telemarketing Act to prohibit telephone sellers or salespersons from calling consumers between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. in the consumer’s time zone and prohibits telephone sellers or salespersons from contacting consumers on the same subject matter more than three times in a 24-hour period. Senator Audrey Gibson said, “The never-ending telemarketing calls and text messages are extremely frustrating to Floridians, and especially our senior population. Putting someone’s phone number on an auto dialer to call over and over again is harassment. Thank you to CFO Patronis for your support and Governor DeSantis for signing this legislation, which will better protect Floridians from being harassed and scammed by unsolicited telemarketers.” Representative Mike Beltran said, “I was proud to sponsor the telephone solicitation bill in the Florida House this legislative session. The purpose of this bill was to fight back against unwanted calls and end the practice of incessant telemarketer solicitation. I am thrilled that Governor DeSantis signed this legislation today and made it a priority to protect all Floridians.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).