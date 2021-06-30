Operated Assets for Sale in the Midland Basin
Operated Assets for Sale in Borden County, TXDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC has been exclusively retained by a Private Seller (“Seller”) to divest certain operated assets in the Midland Basin in Borden County, TX.
The assets are producing ~65 gross BOPD, with an ~80% oil cut, and NTM cash flow is projected at $855,000. This is a low cost, shallow horizontal oil carbonate play, with a shallow 10% annual production decline from the Mississippian formation. This DSU offsets the largest Mississippian Chert Field in the Permian Basin and has 11 potential horizontal drilling locations in the Mississippian, Wolfcamp, and Spraberry formations.
Bids for the Operated Acquisition opportunity with the Private Seller referenced in this press release are due August 5th, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
