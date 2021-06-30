Division of Marine Fisheries seeks striped bass advisers

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and other interested parties to sit on the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.

The division will hold workshops over several days in Fall 2021 to develop Amendment 2 to the N.C. Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan. Since meetings may be held online via webinar, individuals interested in serving are strongly encouraged to have access to a computer/tablet/smartphone with an internet connection.

Amendment 2 examines management strategies to achieve sustainable harvest and the feasibility of hook and line as a commercial gear in the striped bass fishery. Topics under review include harvest moratoriums, quota management, seasons, size limits, and gear modifications. A review of striped bass stocking history and future cooperative stocking strategies will also be discussed.

The division is looking for applicants with expertise and experience in the various commercial and recreational striped bass fisheries from the Albemarle Sound Management Area, Roanoke River Management Area, and the Central Southern Management Area, which includes the Tar-Pamlico, Neuse, and Cape Fear rivers.

To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Individuals interested in serving as an adviser should be available to attend and actively participate in all workshops tentatively scheduled for September and October 2021. This includes reviewing scientific documents and issue papers and providing input to the division for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 2. Workshop-style meetings provide a less formal setting allowing scientists, managers, and stakeholders to more effectively address questions, comments, and concerns.

Advisers who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.

Applications are available online here, at Division of Marine Fisheries’ offices, or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by July 30, 2021 by email to Dana.Gillikin@ncdenr.gov or by mail to: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Dana Gillikin.