Homicide: 3800 Block of Halley Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the 3800 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 1:37 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Shortly thereafter, members responded to a local hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the emergency room suffering from life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Kenneth Cherry, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.