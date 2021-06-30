Homicide: 200 Block of 37th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 13, 2021, in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 11:34 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Anwar Christian, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.