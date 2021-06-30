Global Point of Care [POC] Hematology Analyzers Market

Abbott, PixCell Medical, Drucker Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, BioSystems S.A., Diatron, HORIBA Medical, Norma Instruments Zrt, Hemocue, Westgard, EKF Diagnostics, Sterilab Services, and Radiometer Medical ApS among others are some of the key players in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 12.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market for point of care hematology analyzers will be growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing number of cases associated with COVID-19, cancer, blood disorders, common infections, anemia, etc., and rising geriatric patient pool especially in developing regions.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzers Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

Hospital laboratories will be the largest consumer of this device/ system owing to high patient admission to ICU and step-down units for chronic diseases and hence hold a significant share in the market

Based on application, the critical care segment will be the largest shareholder of the market from 2021 to 2026

Based on product type, the integrated systems segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period

Abbott, PixCell Medical, Drucker Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, BioSystems S.A., Diatron, HORIBA Medical, Norma Instruments Zrt, Hemocue, Westgard, EKF Diagnostics, Sterilab Services, and Radiometer Medical ApS among others are some of the key players in the market





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Benchtop

Compact

Integrated



Differentiation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

3-Part Differentiation

5-Part Differentiation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Pediatric Application

Critical Care Application

Blood Donation Application

Veterinary Application

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial Service Providers

Government Reference Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Blood Banks



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





