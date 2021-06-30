Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Point of Care [POC] Hematology Analyzers Market

Abbott, PixCell Medical, Drucker Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, BioSystems S.A., Diatron, HORIBA Medical, Norma Instruments Zrt, Hemocue, Westgard, EKF Diagnostics, Sterilab Services, and Radiometer Medical ApS among others are some of the key players in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 12.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market for point of care hematology analyzers will be growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing number of cases associated with COVID-19, cancer, blood disorders, common infections, anemia, etc., and rising geriatric patient pool especially in developing regions.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzers Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • Hospital laboratories will be the largest consumer of this device/ system owing to high patient admission to ICU and step-down units for chronic diseases and hence hold a significant share in the market
  • Based on application, the critical care segment will be the largest shareholder of the market from 2021 to 2026
  • Based on product type, the integrated systems segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Benchtop
  • Compact
  • Integrated

Differentiation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • 3-Part Differentiation
  • 5-Part Differentiation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Pediatric Application
  • Critical Care Application
  • Blood Donation Application
  • Veterinary Application

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Hospital Laboratories
  • Commercial Service Providers
  • Government Reference Laboratories
  • Research & Academic Institutes
  • Blood Banks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

