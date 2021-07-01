InVision Announces Strategic Reorganization Around Pillars of Engagement Solutions, Client Services, Talent
New agency structure comes at a time of growth, innovationWALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty years after the agency’s launch, InVision Communications today announced a restructuring that will propel its performance for decades to come.
This reorganization comes at a time of growth for InVision, whose agility and innovation in the face of the pandemic has enabled it to retain 90 percent of its talent, hire dozens of new team members, and nearly double its strategic and creative revenue.
Under the new structure, InVision will be organized around the agency’s three key strategic pillars: Engagement Solutions and Marketing, Client Services and Corporate Development, and Talent.
The Engagement Solutions and Marketing group brings InVision’s strategy, creative, digital, production, and marketing services under one umbrella. The move will better enable InVision to deliver integrated engagements that work across channels and produce measurable results for the agency’s clients.
This new group will be led by Jill Tanner, EVP, Engagement Solutions Group and Marketing, who in her nine years with the company has helped craft InVision’s corporate strategy, implement agency-wide initiatives, and enhance creative output across accounts.
The Client Services and Corporate Development group will manage client relationships, drive revenue growth, and spearhead the agency’s innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new verticals. This new group will be led by Chris Dalton, EVP, Client Services and Corporate Development, who has led InVision’s client services and business development team for the past five years.
The Talent group reflects InVision’s commitment to recruiting and retaining the people who are crucial to the agency’s long-term success. Renee Miller, who launched and grew InVision’s New York office over the past 15 years will lead the group. As EVP, Talent, she will helm the agency’s human resources, DEI initiatives, training and development, and agency culture.
JoAnn Webster, SVP, Finance, will continue working with CEO Rod Mickels, partnering with the EVPs to drive InVision's financial analysis and planning. She will also support the agency’s growth strategy and lead IT, Legal, and Operations.
“For several years, InVision has been on a path toward greater collaboration among teams and greater integration for the experiences we create,” Mickels said. “The changes we’re making today align with that aim. They’ll allow us to continue to improve how we address our clients’ needs and engage their most important audiences, now and well into the future.”
InVision’s new organizational structure is effective immediately, with Tanner, Dalton, and Miller all reporting directly to Mickels and Drew Hagen, co-founder and Chief Culture Officer.
ABOUT INVISION COMMUNICATIONS
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service audience engagement agency, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters.
