The Curaçao Investor Permit Program opened a new gateway for HNWI to obtain a residence permit and the possibility to apply for Dutch citizenship 5 yrs later.

ROSEAU, DOMINICA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dutch Caribbean Island of Curaçao features its Investor Permit Program: an innovative option for high-net-worth individuals and their families

In 2014, the government of Curaçao introduced the Investor Permit Program to attract foreign direct investment. The Curaçao Investor Permit Program (CIIP) has opened a new gateway for global business and mobility for high-net-worth individuals to obtain a residence permit in Curaçao and the possibility to apply for Dutch citizenship (European Union) five years later. The Dutch passport is one of the most powerful passport worldwide offering citizens access to over 180 countries.

Located in the Caribbean, north of Venezuela, Curaçao gained the status of an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in 2010.

“In the last two decades, the level and diversity of investor interest has increased almost exponentially, with an ever-increasing demand for mobility and investment opportunities”, said Mr. Kenneth Green, Managing Partner, Advance Global Partners.

To increase foreign direct investment in the local economy, the applicant/investor may purchase real estate (residential or commercial), acquire a local business or invest in securities listed on the Dutch Caribbean Security Exchange (DCSX) under specific rules.

“We are extremely pleased that the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX) listed companies can qualify as eligible investments under the program”, said Mr. René Römer, Senior Commercial Officer at the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX).

The investor can choose between three (3) different permit programs:

• 3-year renewable residence permit with an investment of a min. of USD 280,000

• 5-year renewable residence permit with an investment of a min. of USD 425,000

• Indefinite residence permit with an investment of a min. of USD 850,000



Advance Global Partners

Advance Global Partners is a best of breed Caribbean based company with a wealth of experience in providing solutions through citizenship by investment programs and international permanent residence solutions. The firm also provides expert advice in multiple areas such as international citizenship, real estate investment and development, market intelligence and concierge services.

Isatis Capital

Isatis Capital is the latest generation of merchant bankers. They are a holistic group of professionals who are specialised in structured finance, multidisciplinary, and knowledgeable about economic migration. The company has been advising stakeholders in Curaçao on the Investor Permit Program for over a year. They are dedicated to the engineering, the inception and the implementation of complex financial strategies.

Dutch Caribbean Stock exchange (DCSX)

The DCSX is the main board exchange in Curacao. It is the only authorized securities exchange and is licensed by the Minister of Finance, Government of Curaçao and supervised by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Contact

Advance Global Partners

Ms. Julie Boursiquot, Vice president, Business Development

Info@advanceglobal.partners

Jboursiquot@advanceglobal.partners

advanceglobalpartners.com