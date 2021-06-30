Global Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030

The global limb/leg lengthening surgery market has been estimated to reach USD 4.1 million in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global limb/leg lengthening surgery market has been estimated to reach USD 4.1 million in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of leg length discrepancy, congenital deformity, injury, fracture, distorted bone position are conditions that lead patients to seek limb/leg lengthening surgery. Dwarfisms, precocious puberty, and small legs due to small stature are other medical conditions that are driving market growth.

Patients at risk of amputation due to infection, loss of bone tissue, trauma, or malignancy are benefiting from limb/leg lengthening surgery, which is expected to augment the market growth. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries due to advances in medicine, which offer fast recovery with high success rates, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Minor scarring and reduced major complications, which are extremely rare after limb lengthening surgery, contribute to market growth. The growth of medical tourism in developing countries such as India, Malaysia, and Singapore is drawing patients from developed nations to seek affordable medical solutions, thereby propelling the market growth.

Few limb/leg lengthening system used in surgery are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and they have also received European Conformity (CE) mark approval from the European counties. These approvals from internationally recognized agencies are expected to drive the market growth.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

March 2021 - Blue Ocean Spine GmbH (BOS) announced that it had acquired PROLIXO, a German company developing a new limb lengthening technology to solve the deficits of current lengthening devices.

February 2021 - Orthofix Medical Inc. announced the launch of the FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system for limb lengthening and deformity correction of the femur and tibia bones in the U.S. and European market.

September 2020 - NuVasive, Inc. announced the limited availability of the new Precice Plate for use in limb lengthening and reconstruction procedures from NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics (NSO). The Precice Plate extends the clinical benefits of an all-internal limb lengthening solution to pediatrics or patients with small anatomy that cannot accommodate a lengthening device that is traditionally implanted within the patient's bone.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market

The market temporarily declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic due to increasing number of COVID patients and the danger of spread to other patients. Surgeries were postponed or canceled due to unavailability of beds in hospitals. However, with the world recovering from COVID with the introduction of vaccines, the limb/leg lengthening surgery market is expected to grow due to increasing number of people opting for minimally invasive surgeries. Increase in cosmetic surgeries due to advances in medicine and affordable healthcare has led to market growth.

Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market, by Procedure

Based on the procedure, the market for limb/leg lengthening surgery is divided into lengthening over nail, prostheses, and external fixation. The lengthening over nail segment is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. A high success rate, low severity or complications, and reduced duration of time for wearing external fixator in lengthening over nail surgery will drive the segment’s growth.

Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market, by End User

Based on the end user, the market for limb/leg lengthening surgery is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment has captured the largest market share in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period up to 2030. The increase in ambulatory centers is due to an increase in the number of patients and affordable healthcare provided by these centers. This is driving the segment’s growth.

Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market, by Region

Based on region, the global limb/leg lengthening surgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market. The growth of this market can be attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure and growth of medical tourism in the region.

The North American market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical centers in the region.

Some Major Findings of the Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market Report Include:

Major global limb/leg lengthening surgery market developments and forecast analysis along with a region-specific market analysis for 25 countries.

In-depth limb/leg lengthening surgery market study by the segments with trend-based insights.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global limb/leg lengthening surgery market, which include Orthofix Medical Inc., Cosmetic Limb Lengthening - Betz Institute, NuVasive, Inc., Sky Surgicals, and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global limb/leg lengthening surgery market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 135 pages with 75 market data tables and 45 figures & charts from the report, “Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market, by Procedure (Lengthening Over Nail, Prostheses, and External Fixation), End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

