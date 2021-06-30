Saatvik Green Energy declared L1 bidder for 141.76 MW Solar Modules Tender by BHEL
Saatvik Green Energy secured 71 MW out of 141.76 MW Solar modules in a reverse bidding auction. Supply of these modules to be made by December 2021.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saatvik Green Energy, one of India’s leading module manufacturers has been declared L1 bidder for 141.76 MW Solar modules tender from BHEL for their 100 MW(AC) GSECL Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park, Gujarat.
Mr. Prashant Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Saatvik Green Energy said, “We are very pleased to secure the BHEL order and it motivates us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers. We believe that our superior technology and high-class quality modules paved the way to securing this prestigious order and we look forward to associating with BHEL."
Saatvik Green Energy (P) Limited is having 500 MW per annum capacity as on date engaging the best available technologies, the company offers a wide range of solar PV modules inclusive of Polycrystalline, monocrystalline, glass-glass and bifacial modules and an additional 300 MW to be added by August 21. Saatvik manufactures and markets high-quality, high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules from its advanced manufacturing facility at Ambala, in the state of Haryana.
