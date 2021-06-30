Anaheim CA Whiplash Car Accident Injury – Chiropractic Care Treatments Launched

Anaheim’s Dr. Barry Marks Chiropractor have expanded their auto accident and whiplash treatment plans. The goal is to assist patients who are suffering from chronic pain due to car accident-related injuries.

Dr. Barry Marks Chiropractor, a chiropractic firm based in Orange County, California, have expanded their auto accident treatment services. The clinic helps patients who are suffering from whiplash or other accident-related conditions.

The newly announced expansion comes in response to the latest road safety statistics, which reveal that on average there are 6 million car accidents in the United States every year.

However, despite the frequency of motor accidents, it continues to be difficult for most Americans to sufficiently access insurance and healthcare in the case of involvement in an accident, particularly when their injuries may be outwardly invisible, such as in the case of whiplash.

As such, Dr. Marks has utilized his post-graduate chiropractic, trauma and disability qualifications to provide a comprehensive number of chiropractic consultations and treatment plans for victims of car accidents. His team is highly committed to serving the often under-diagnosed conditions which can arise in both the short, medium and long term following an automotive accident.

In particular, Dr. Marks has studied Whiplash Associated Disorders (WAD) and is offering treatments that understand the complex and interrelated nature of whiplash, which can affect the spine, as well as other bones, joints, ligaments, muscles and nerves throughout the body.

As a chiropractor, his primary focus is on treating both acute and chronic pain. From there he works to restore mobility, repair damage and improve strength, ensuring that a long-lasting solution to injury is found.

Dr. Barry Marks Chiropractor have been in operation in Orange County since 1986. They continue to serve Orange Country and the surrounding community in Orange, Tustin, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Fullerton and Placentia.

A spokesperson for the clinic said, “True auto accident specialists have special training in diagnosing and treating these injuries. Additionally, they know how to work with your lawyer and are experienced at providing courtroom testimony. The auto accident specialist knows the medical and legal aspects of your case to provide the best guidance possible.”

Interested parties can find out more at https://drmarks.com

