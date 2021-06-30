USD 6.64 Billion, Dermal fillers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report [2027]

Top Players Covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Suneva Medical (California, U.S.), Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada), DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Isreal), SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD. (U.K), Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France), BIOPLUS CO. LTD. (South Korea), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India), Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.), Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany), Revance Therapeutics Inc. (California, U.S.), ALLERGAN (Dublin, Ireland) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dermal Fillers Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2027 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global dermal fillers market size is likely to reach USD 6.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Dermal fillers are used to regain the volume and bounce of facial skin. They are gel-like substances that are injected into the skin in cosmetic procedures. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market, 2020-2027”. The market size stood at USD 3.73 billion in 2019.





COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has dismantled the operational infrastructure of several industries and markets, including the dermal filler market. Hindered by the lockdowns, social distancing norms, and curfews, the massive disturbances in the operations and the supply chain networks can be witnessed hampering the market’s growth.

The global impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to gradually fade away as economies are trying to wade their way through the pandemic. Due to virtual consultations, the cosmetology, and dermatology sectors, the market is slowly gaining traction. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain valuable insights into this niche market.





Global Dermal Fillers Market Highlights:

The Dermal Fillers Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Dermal Fillers industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Dermal Fillers market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Report Coverage-

The report is based on historical data and follows top-down and bottom-up approaches for an infallible forecast of the market. The report incorporates Porters’ five Forces Analysis for a precise prediction. The report contains data gathered through interviews with multiple stakeholders at global, regional, and country levels. The report also studies the political, social, economic, technological, and environmental factors promoting the growth of the market in several regions. The report also contains information on the competitive landscape of the prospected market, including the data on new product launches, key market trends, alliances, acquisitions, mergers, etc.

Key Players in the Global Dermal Fillers Market:

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Suneva Medical (California, U.S.)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)

DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Isreal)

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD. (U.K)

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

BIOPLUS CO. LTD. (South Korea)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India)

Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (California, U.S.)

ALLERGAN (Dublin, Ireland)





Drivers & Restraints-

Escalating Demand for Painless and Easy Cosmetic Procedures to Propel Market Growth

People are getting more conscious about their youthful appearance. They are seeking easy and painless methods like filler injections, botulinum toxin injections, etc., to appear youthful and healthier. The demand for these minimally invasive methods and cosmetic surgeries has escalated drastically over the past few years. The escalating demand has urged manufactures and industrialists to launch new products. For instance, Revance Therapeutics signed a distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA. This will help Revance Therapeutics cater to the demand for RHA fillers. These factors are expected to fuel the dermal filler market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, the high cost of filler injections and their side effects are expected to act as a hindrance to market growth.





Industry Developments-

August 2020: Revance Therapeutics Inc. launched the first and the only dermal filler approved by FDA. Known as the RHA Dermal Filler Line, these fillers will facilitate facial wrinkle correction.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. launched the first and the only dermal filler approved by FDA. Known as the RHA Dermal Filler Line, these fillers will facilitate facial wrinkle correction. February 2020: BioScience GmbH introduced their new injectable line named Hyaprof combines polydensified and monodensified fillers.

