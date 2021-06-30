We report 13,347 new #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa, which brings the total number o to 1,954,466. 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total to 60,264 to date. The number of recoveries is 1 739 976 with a recovery rate of 89,0%.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (29 June 2021)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.