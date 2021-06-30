Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,867 in the last 365 days.

South Africa’s ‘underground astronauts’: Exploring darkish corridors in cramped situations

“I often don’t respond to that name,” she says. “I respond to ‘Bones.'”

Recently named a 2021 Emerging Explorer by the National Geographic Society, the 33-year-old first made a name for herself as a member of the second group of “underground astronauts” — so called because “we are going into spaces that very few people have gone before,” she explains.

The original crew, comprised of six female scientists, garnered the world’s attention in 2015 when they helped unearth the remains of a previously unknown human species. Now called Homo naledi, the remains were found deep in the Rising Star cave system roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Johannesburg.

Led by paleoanthropologist Lee Berger, it was a significant discovery that has since helped to fill some gaps in our understanding of human evolution.

In 2018, Molopyane answered the call to join the second generation of underground astronauts and return to the caves to “figure out what more Rising Star had to give,” she says.

It’s a…

The post South Africa’s ‘underground astronauts’: Exploring darkish corridors in cramped situations appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

South Africa’s ‘underground astronauts’: Exploring darkish corridors in cramped situations

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.