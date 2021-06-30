Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to grow from $68.7 billion in 2020 to $71.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Technological advances in commercial fan and air purification equipment drove the market.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market consists of sales of commercial fan and air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce commercial and industrial fan and air purification equipment such as industrial dust and fume collection equipment, electrostatic precipitation equipment, warm air furnace filters, air washers, and other dust collection equipment, attic fans and industrial and commercial fans and blowers, such as commercial exhaust fans and commercial ventilating fans.

Trends In The Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

The growing popularity of smart air purifiers is a major trend in the market. With air pollution increasing across the world, a growing awareness of allergies, pollution and climate change is increasing consumer concern about the quality of the air they breathe. As a result, air purifiers are growing in popularity. Smart air purifiers are devices which are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi. The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) technology also supports the development of smart air purifiers. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, in January 2019, Pathpartner, an Indian based technology company, developed IoT enabled smart air purifier that gives information about air quality and provides a report on the humidity content of the air. Through this technology, the temperature of the room and freshening up the room can be controlled remotely.

Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Segments:

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is further segmented based on type, technology type, capacity and geography.

By Type: Air Purification Equipment, Attic And Exhaust fans, Other Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment

By Technology Type: High Efficiency Particulate Absorption/Absorber (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ultraviolet (UV) Light Air Purifier, Ionic Air Purifier, Others

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

By Geography: The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020.

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Honeywell International, Philips Electronics N V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

