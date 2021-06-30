Global Oncology Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Oncology Drugs Market 2021-2030

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global oncology drugs market is expected to grow from $80.92 billion in 2020 to $84.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $112.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Increase in cancer incidence rate is the main driver of the market.

The oncology drugs market consists of sales of oncology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oncology drugs to diagnose and treat all types of cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumor, and other different cancer types.

Trends In The Global Oncology Drugs Market

Companies in the oncology drugs market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and reduce research and development costs. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, which has the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. This technology helps to analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. The technology also helps in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs. Major oncology drug manufacturers such as Roche, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson have already invested in AI technologies to reduce time taken and costs incurred for drug development. For example, Johnson and Johnson has recently entered into an agreement with BenevolentAI, a UK-based start-up, to mine data for designing new oncology drugs.

Global Oncology Drugs Market Segments:

The global oncology drugs market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, route of administration, drug classification, mode of purchase and geography.

1) By Type: Lung Cancer Drugs, Pancreatic Cancer Drugs, Breast Cancer Drugs, Prostate Cancer Drugs, Ovarian Cancer Drugs, Colorectal Cancer Drugs, Gastric Cancer Drugs, Kidney Cancer Drugs, Brain Tumor Drugs, Thyroid Cancer Drugs, Skin Cancer Drugs, Bladder Cancer Drugs, Cervical Cancer Drugs, Blood Cancer Drugs, Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global oncology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the global oncology drugs market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020.

