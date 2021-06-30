Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailer Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail companies are increasingly working towards providing customers seamless shopping experience, thus are working towards integrating their brick-and-mortar store with online shopping. Omni channel retailing integrate the different methods of shopping available to consumers such as phone, online, or in a physical shop. Retailers adapting this strategy offer customers numerous ways to purchase their products, through both online and offline channels. Thus, it is more flexible and convenient for consumers to purchase goods or services and this helps to boost sales. For example, Oasis, a UK based fashion retailer, cumulates its ecommerce site, mobile app, and brick-and-mortar stores to provide an easier and better shopping experience. Associates working in the Oasis are provided iPads to give shoppers on-the-spot information on product availability. If an item is not in-stock, the staff uses their iPads to place an online order for the customer. A similar service is provided to online shoppers. If an item is unavailable online, customers can use the company’s service wherein the retailer searches its stores for the product and ships it to the shopper.

North America is the largest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global ecommerce and other non-store retailer market.

Major companies in the ecommerce industry include Amazon Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amway, QVC, Ebay.

The global ecommerce and other non-store retailers market is expected to grow from $2267.94 billion in 2020 to $2641.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4333.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The global ecommerce & other non-store retailer market is segmented by type into e-commerce, vending machine operators, direct selling establishments and by product into food, clothing, healthcare, electronics, others.

