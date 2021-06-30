Child Day Care Services Market Grows With The Increasing Women Employment Rate

Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expected increase in the women employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the market for childcare. For instance, the share of women in the labour force in the USA is expected to increase to 47.2% in 2024, driving the demand for on-site childcare facilities at corporates. The rise of the on-site childcare market is also highly supported by government initiatives to encourage women to work, which will directly contribute to the growth of the childcare market in the forecast period.

The childcare market consists of the sales of childcare services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a childcare center. Childcare is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. Establishments in this industry provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government sponsored and private childcare services. This market also includes subsidies and direct benefit transfers by governments to childcare providers.

Major companies in the child day care services industry include Bright Horizons Family Solutions, G8 Education, Learning Care Group, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools.

The global child day care services market is expected to grow from $271.67 billion in 2020 to $295.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $415.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global child day care services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global child day care services market.

The global child day care services market is segmented by type into baby and child day care centers, pre-kindergarten and preschool centers, nursery schools, by type of location into center-based, home-based, by type of expenditure into public, private, and by age group into less than 1 year, 1-2 years, 2-4 years, 4-6 years, above 6 years.

