Afghanistan: US days from finishing formal withdrawal however as much as 1,000 troops might stay

A formal conclusion this week to the US military withdrawal, or retrograde, would mark an astonishingly quick end to a process that Biden initiated in April when he ordered the military to leave by September 11. As many as 1,000 US troops could remain in the country after the formal withdrawal to assist in securing the US Embassy in Kabul and the city’s airport, a senior administration official told CNN, and it is now unclear how long NATO troops will remain.

“This week could be a critical week in the withdrawal and end of the retrograde process,” a different defense official told CNN.