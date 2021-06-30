TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join White House Virtual Wildfire Briefing with Western State Governors

SISKIYOU COUNTY – Tomorrow from Siskiyou County, where the Lava Fire has burned more than 13,300 acres, Governor Gavin Newsom will join a virtual briefing hosted by President Biden and Vice President Harris convening Western state governors, cabinet officials and others to discuss the threat of catastrophic wildfires and other climate change challenges impacting the Western U.S.

Governor Newsom will highlight California’s urgent action and expanded investments to support wildfire suppression, improve forest health and build resilience in high-risk communities throughout the state, protecting residents and property. After the state secured federal assistance to combat the Lava Fire, Governor Newsom was briefed by fire and emergency management officials in Siskiyou County earlier today and visited a joint fuel reduction project in the region.

WHO: President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala D. Harris; Biden Administration Cabinet officials; California Governor Gavin Newsom; Oregon Governor Kate Brown; Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon; New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham; Utah Governor Spencer Cox; Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak; Washington Governor Jay Inslee; Colorado Governor Jared Polis; and private sector partners.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

