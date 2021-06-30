BiCupid Helps Bisexual Members Overcome Challenges, Emerges As Friendly Platform

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid, an online dating platform and community, has helped individuals and couples that identify as bisexual or bicurious overcome the challenges they have in society. A leading place for like-minded people to explore their sexual orientations and preferences, BiCupid is helping members connect and form real loving relationships and romances in new ways.

This achievement comes as people who identify as bisexual face numerous challenges and barriers to success and happiness in modern society. Studies and scientific surveys have shown that people who are lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) are at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues. A higher percentage of LGB people have exhibited signs of self-harm, possessed lower levels of self-esteem, and battled other mental health concerns than their straight companions. Additionally, many bisexual men and women are increasingly suffering from opioid misuse, or the use of prescription pain-reliever drugs in ways that were not directed by a doctor, to cope with the discrimination and stigma often associated with being a member of the LGBTQ community.

Providing a safe and friendly online community for people who identify as bisexual, BiCupid is helping a new generation find and nurture friendships, love, and romance together while maintaining their bisexual identity. The platform also makes it possible to coordinate safe opportunities for companionship over dinner, travel, or other activities with like-minded people actively thriving together.

“We are proud to foster a friendly, safe, and secure community,” remarked Lawrence, CEO of BiCupid. “People who identify as bisexual face a growing number of challenges in our society, many of which make finding friendships and dating partners difficult. BiCupid is an inclusive community where like-minded people can find one another and develop new relationships,” he added.

To know more about BiCupid, please visit www.bicupid.com. Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play.

About BiCupid.com

BiCupid is an online dating site for bisexual or bi-curious individuals and bi-couples to connect. With 2.5 million high-quality singles, BiCupid devotes itself to serving bisexual singles, bi-couples, bi-curious singles.