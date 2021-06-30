Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Veterans Treatment Court Grad Ready for New Life

Photo of Judge Wendy DeWeese

BIVTC Judge Wendy DeWeese

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Keoni Barr said he is ready to be the person he knows he can be after successfully completing the Big Island Veterans Treatment Court program.

He told judges, court staff, family, and friends that he was struggling in life when he began the program, but thanks to their never-ending support, he got the confidence to get himself back on track.

During the June 28 graduation ceremony, Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim said that the BIVTC utilizes a holistic approach to help veterans address substance abuse and mental health issues. The program also helps with housing and employment, and gives the vet a chance to have a successful life.   

BIVTC Judge Wendy DeWeese said, “Keoni has proven to be an asset to this program, his family and his community. He is a shining example of what can be accomplished if we come together to help veterans, in a  non-adversarial way.”

If you are a veteran and you are interested in volunteering to be a mentor, please call 808-443-2201 for more information.

 

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

