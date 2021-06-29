Kelly Hanahan, communications, 360-605-7179

Section of East Mill Plain Blvd. in Downtown Vancouver to close July 9-12

Roadway reconstruction work will improve travel and safety for all users

VANCOUVER – Weekend travelers in downtown Vancouver will need to detour around the full closure of East Mill Plain Boulevard (State Route 501) between Washington Street and Main Street starting the evening of Friday, July 9, through the weekend.

During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reconstruct the intersections of East Mill Plain Boulevard at Washington Street and Main Street to help improve freight mobility along the corridor.

Currently, trucks hauling oversized loads from the Port of Vancouver heading to I-5 often use city streets to navigate around sections of East Mill Plain Boulevard because of low-hanging traffic lights and existing high points in the roadway, which often result in long loads bottoming out.

“By removing the existing asphalt with dangerous high points, we’re rebuilding these intersections so all freight traffic can return to using the state highway instead of local streets,” said Area Engineer Susan Fell. “With growth and development in downtown Vancouver, these improvements help serve everyone who drives, walks or rolls through the area.”

What to expect during closure

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, July 9, crews will close East Mill Plain Boulevard between the intersections of Washington Street and Main Street.

The roadway will reopen no later than 4 a.m. Monday, July 12.

Travelers should follow detour signs for alternate routes.

This work is part of the larger SR 501 - I-5 to Port of Vancouver - Intersection and Profile Improvements project happening in downtown Vancouver this summer. Paving work along the corridor is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 26.

