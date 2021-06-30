Leader in Commercial and Residential Restoration & Renovation BluSky Celebrates Successful National Safety Month
June is 2021 National Safety Month. BluSky has held training and events, demonstrating its commitment to helping keep employees safe in the workplace.CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A safer workplace is a smart goal everyone can get behind. National leader in restorations, renovations, and roofing BluSky agrees with this position completely and prides itself on working hard to help make work as safe and rewarding as possible. In that spirit, BluSky recently announced its participation in 2021 National Safety Month, which runs the length of June. This is the 25th year the month is being recognized in the United States and BluSky scheduled a number of events to raise safety awareness on all levels in honor of the important milestone.
“Safety is always a top priority and having National Safety Month gives us a nice reminder to go over important topics with our team,” commented Mike Erekson, BluSky’s COO. “The last year has shown all of us how important is to stay healthy, while we deliver the best quality work possible.”
Some topics covered by the BluSky Restoration’s team for National Safety Month have included how to prevent accidents before they happen; Safety Stand Down as it relates to Covid-19; a look at recent accidents and what can be learned from the experiences; and the month will close with an upcoming all employee safety meeting.
BluSky is a full-service restoration and renovation provider whose services cover the entire United States and Puerto Rico. They specialize in working on properties damaged by storms, water, fires, and other disasters. This has earned the company a remarkably positive reputation, which continues to grow with each completed project. Over 96% of clients say they would be happy to use BluSky again.
C.K., from Ohio, recently said in a five-star review, “BluSky did an amazing job replacing our roof. We give them the highest recommendations!”
For more information and the company’s latest news visit https://goblusky.com.
