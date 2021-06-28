Relief for California tenants as state extends eviction protection through September

The Legislature overwhelmingly passed AB832, which extends the state’s eviction moratorium through the end of September while also providing more money to lower-income residents to pay off the rent they missed during the coronavirus pandemic.
