Clearwater Region waters to be stocked in July

Over 12,000 catchable- sized (10-12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked at the following locations during July.

Body of Water Week to be stocked Number to be stocked Campbell's Pond June 28-July 2 1,000 Deer Creek Reservoir June 28-July 2 2,100 Dworshak Reservoir June 28-July 2 2,100 Fenn Pond June 28-July 2 500 White Sands Pond June 28-July 2 400 Karolyn's Pond June 28-July 2 400 Five Mile Pond June 28-July 2 800 Campbell's Pond July 12-16 1,000 Elk Creek Reservoir July 12-16 3,000 Karolyn's Pond July 19-23 400 White Sands Pond July 19-23 400 Crooked Creek July 26-30 250

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. Contact the Clearwater Hatchery for more information (208) 476-3331. See our fish stocking page for statewide information about where fish are released.