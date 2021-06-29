Clearwater Region waters to be stocked in July
Over 12,000 catchable- sized (10-12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked at the following locations during July.
|Body of Water
|Week to be stocked
|Number to be stocked
|Campbell's Pond
|June 28-July 2
|1,000
|Deer Creek Reservoir
|June 28-July 2
|2,100
|Dworshak Reservoir
|June 28-July 2
|2,100
|Fenn Pond
|June 28-July 2
|500
|White Sands Pond
|June 28-July 2
|400
|Karolyn's Pond
|June 28-July 2
|400
|Five Mile Pond
|June 28-July 2
|800
|Campbell's Pond
|July 12-16
|1,000
|Elk Creek Reservoir
|July 12-16
|3,000
|Karolyn's Pond
|July 19-23
|400
|White Sands Pond
|July 19-23
|400
|Crooked Creek
|July 26-30
|250
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. Contact the Clearwater Hatchery for more information (208) 476-3331. See our fish stocking page for statewide information about where fish are released.