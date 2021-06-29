Cow elk shot and left to waste north of Headquarters, ID along Forest Road 246

Local conservation officers are investigating a cow elk that was shot and left to waste approximately 1/2 mile north of Headquarters, ID on Forest Service road 246. The incident likely occurred on or around June 18th. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver 208-791-5118 or the CAP line at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are available if the information is sufficient for a citation or a warrant to be issued.