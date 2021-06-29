Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,891 in the last 365 days.

Cow elk shot and left to waste north of Headquarters, ID along Forest Road 246

Local conservation officers are investigating a cow elk that was shot and left to waste approximately 1/2 mile north of Headquarters, ID on Forest Service road 246. The incident likely occurred on or around June 18th. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver 208-791-5118 or the CAP line at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are available if the information is sufficient for a citation or a warrant to be issued. 

You just read:

Cow elk shot and left to waste north of Headquarters, ID along Forest Road 246

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.