Adam Christing

“We're honored to include Adam Christing into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Christing, acclaimed TV & radio host, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best MC - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Adam Christing into our BoLAA family."

Adam Christing has given nearly 4,000 live speeches and comedy performances for audiences in 49 of the 50 US States. He is the author of several humor and personal growth books and has been profiled in Success Magazine and featured on more than 100 Radio & TV shows including Entertainment Tonight, ABC World News, FOX News, and PBS.

He is a popular Master of Ceremonies and the Founder of CleanComedians.com. He became a member of the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood at the age of 17. Adam is a husband and father of four and believes that the world is secretly plotting to make him happy.