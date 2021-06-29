Drilling Fluids Market Size to Hit Around US$ 11 Bn by 2027

/EIN News/ -- The global drilling fluids market size expected to hit around US$ 11 bn by 2027 from US$ 7.87 bn in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.42% over forecast period 2020 to 2027.



OTTAWA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on “Drilling Fluids Market (By Application: Offshore, Onshore; By Product: Water-based fluids (WBF), Oil-based fluids (OBF), Synthetic-based fluids (SBF)) - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027”.

Drilling fluid is a combination of clay and other elements along with water or oil and is dispersed about the drill bit in oil-well drilling. Drilling fluid is used to grease and cool the drill bit, plaster the side of the well to avert cave-ins and carry rock cuttings to the surface. Drilling fluids performs a vibrant role in gas and oil exploration operations. In petroleum engineering, drilling fluid is known as drilling mud and is a viscous, heavy fluid mix employed in gas and oil drilling procedures to transmit rock cuttings to the surface. The drilling mud with the help of hydrostatic pressure aids to inhibit the collapse of unsteady strata in the borehole and the invasion of water from water-bearing strata that might encountered. Further, drilling fluids accomplish plentiful functions including lubricate drill bit teeth, and plummeting drill pipe stuck glitches throughout drilling operations. Drilling muds are conventionally based on seawater, fresh water, naturally arising brines and prepared brines.

Growth Factors

Budding requirement for natural gas and crude oil in innumerable energy-intensive sectors like manufacturing, power generation, and transportation has insisted exploration and production corporations to upsurge their spending for offshore and onshore drilling undertakings. Technological encroachments plus great demand are progressively placing a pressure to upsurge the depth of wells. This type of drilling is conducted in high pressure and temperature circumstances. Deeper and horizontal wells come across a variety of stability, drilling, pressure and further concerns that need a more refined drilling fluid system and superior volume of drilling fluids. An operative drilling fluid system decreases time to drill, aids to raise wellbore stability, and make the most of retrieval from the reservoir, therefore certainly influencing the financial return of the well. In this way, escalation in offshore and onshore drilling undertakings of wells is projected to push the demand for completion and drilling fluids in the near future.

The year-on-year growth in drilling accomplishments has propelled the sales of drilling fluids. Intensification in the amount of marine ships for numerous processes outside and inside a country has enhanced the requirement for fuel-efficient marine propulsion systems. Environmental guidelines enforced by governments of numerous nations are projected to fuel the sale of synthetic-based muds during next few years. Synthetic-based muds are developed to diminish the ecological influence of offshore drilling maneuvers. However, synthetic-based muds comprise specialty chemicals that has higher price compared to oil-based muds.

Report Highlights

In 2019, water-based fluids segment conquered the global drilling fluid market revenue on account of facts including upsurge in environmental apprehensions and economical cost of these fluids

Corporations involved in this domain are progressively concentrating on evolving improved technology based products on account of developing industrial requirement for cutting-edge technology for drilling operations.

Synthetic-based fluids is anticipated to record a substantial progression rate during years to come due to its low bioaccumulation latent, low toxicity, and inferior fluid loss in comparison with the other alternatives



Regional Snapshots

In 2019, North America conquered the drilling fluids market with majority of the revenue generated across the globe. This growth is credited to the factors like rising offshore drilling undertakings in the Gulf of Mexico and shale boom. Further, the upwelling in discovery unexploited oil and gas reserves is predicted to drive the growth of regional market during forthcoming years. Huge reserves of unconventional hydrocarbon in the form of shale gas plus great investments from international oil and gas establishments including Shell, Suncor Energy, Imperial Oil, Husky Energy, ExxonMobil, and Cenovus is projected to escalate drilling undertakings in the region in the next few years.

Middle East is foreseen to observe substantial progression account of developments in offshore actions like contract signature and cumulative oil production operations in numerous regions, such as Qatar and Iran. Furthermore, revitalization of abandoned oil wells in the Persian Gulf and marketing current rig maneuvers are predicted to push offshore gas and oil production operations in the region.

Key Players & Strategies

Plentiful industrial firms focus on field service and batch testing that may upkeep application glitches and prospects. For occurrence, Baker Hughes introduced a drilling fluid with a low-pressure influence named DELTA-TEQ in May 2019. It is a kind of non-aqueous drilling mud formulation that facilitates workers to work in tapered pressure windows by plummeting hydraulic influence and curtailing risks. Some of the foremost companies contending in the global drilling fluids market arena include Weatherford International, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger, National Oilwell Varco and Canadian Energy Services among others.

About Us

