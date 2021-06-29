Three Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 24th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider three applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 24th judicial district, which includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable C. Creed McGinley, effective August 1, 2021.

The applicants are:

J. Brent Bradberry

Vance Walker Dennis

Charles L. Trotter, Jr.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT at the Benton County Courthouse located at 1 Courthouse Square, Camden, TN.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing at the Benton County Courthouse, which starts at 9 a.m. CDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.

All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Benton County Courthouse must check-in with building security and mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing.

If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.