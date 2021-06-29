Sen. Sandy Crawford Announces More Legislation Set to Become Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, is pleased to announce two more of her priority measures will take effect on Aug. 28.

Senate Bill 106 modifies various provisions relating to financial institutions. The new law will make varying changes to state regulations relating to banks and lending institutions, interest rates for certain types of loans, payment deferment and second mortgages.

“It has taken a great deal of time and effort to get to this stage, and it was well worth it,” Sen. Crawford said. “As with everything the Legislature does, it is a group effort, and I thank my colleagues in the Missouri General Assembly for helping get these proposals across the finish line this year.”

House Bill 697 modifies provisions to the Property Assessment Clean Energy, or (PACE), Act. It also modifies the term “assessment contract,” so that property owners may enter into assessment contracts to finance energy efficiency improvements with a Clean Energy Development Board for up to 20 years. Senator Crawford was the Missouri Senate handler of this legislation.

“Making changes to these types of regulations is not easy to do,” Sen. Crawford said. “Fortunately, we were able to come up with some new language that will benefit home owners, business owners and a large majority of Missourians for years to come.”

House Bill 697 bill signing ceremony Rep. Terry Thompson, Rep. Bruce DeGroot, Gov. Parson, Sen. Sandy Crawford and Rep. Bill Owen