N. A. Moncrief’s “The Magical Appearance of Earthworms” is a riveting tale that helps readers find their life’s purpose.

N A Moncrief

“The Magical Appearance of Earthworms” by author N. A. Moncrief is a gripping memoir of the author that is filled with life-changing lessons.

I wanted to share these emotions so that you could perhaps feel your own emotions, in your own stories, and connect. I think there is magic there.” — N A Moncrief

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- " The Magical Appearance of Earthworms ": a notable journal that aims to revisit that author's childhood experiences that inspire other people to embrace the truth and find their true selves. This book is written to let people see their life's challenges in a positive way and consider that it is a gift that helps them grow as a person with grit and courage. "The Magical Appearance of Earthworms" is the creation of published author N. A Moncrief, an author who began writing this book with a purpose to highlight the great work he's done to help companies and conservationists protect forests and safeguard people's livelihood and culture. N. A. Moncrief writes, "Mickey, the narrator of this book, looks back at his life growing up in Tilburn, thirty miles out of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In reflecting on his life, Mickey explores how children let the world in rather than judging it at a safe distance. We inevitably get hurt in the process, and we carry wounds – until we have the courage to revisit them. A theme of the book is that if we revisit our stories with fierce compassion, they can work to free us rather than enslave us. They can become our most trusted companions as we realize we have all we need. In sharing stories from his life from a very early age, Mickey explores wonders and horrors, inviting the mysterious alchemy of wounds to become gifts. Join Mickey on a journey that seeks to get everyone to a place where they lay down their masks, shed their armor, and put down their swords to let the distant voice of truth speak as they find their true selves." N. A. Moncrief's new book reminds everyone that every wounding and painful experience can help you know who you truly are and develop yourself to become a better being. The author helps the readers understand that even a bad and not-so-good experience can lead them to a better life and help them know their purpose. "Writing this book was a deeply emotional experience. The stories I share are my closest friends. When I walk in the forest, they come to me, some shyly, like wild animals. Others race around, dancing, making me smile. I'm a boy again, jumping ditches, spinning, laughing glee! Some hurt, though not deliberately. I dream quietly of my mother, my nan, my dad, of the wonderful times spent with my dogs, the tough times too. I wanted to share these emotions so that you could perhaps feel your own emotions, in your own stories, and connect. I think there is magic there. I offer this book as a part of me, but ultimately as a part of you too. These are your stories, your childhood. I hope they inspire you to remember that little person inside you and to look back on everything that happened to them with deep compassion. There is no time for judgment now. It can't be changed. But you, who started your journey back there, can do so much good in the world today just by being fully you. You can be a healer too. I hope you enjoy The Magical Appearance Of Earthworms." N. A. Moncrief

The Magical Appearance of Earthworms by N. A. Moncrief