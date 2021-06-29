Ad Nerds Media Teams Up with the Ward Burton Foundation as Their Exclusive Digital Marketing and Advertising Provider

/EIN News/ -- United States, Florida, Sarasota, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished digital marketing agency Ad Nerds Media has announced a robust digital marketing and advertising partnership with the award-winning wildlife conservation and management organization, The Ward Burton Foundation. Under the partnership, the agency will be promoting Ward Burton’s ongoing accomplishments and upcoming initiatives.

As a cutting-edge media and performance marketing agency, Ad Nerds Media will be looking at utilizing the latest technology and marketing paradigms to reach out to the next generation and highlight the critical need for common-sense conservation activities. Some of its role include drawing attention to areas in need, highlighting the Foundation’s accomplishments, soliciting donations for Foundation initiatives. Ad Nerds Media is poised to put its arsenal of effective marketing tools to work for Ward Burton.

Ad Nerds Media Director of Sales and Business Development Tim VanAernem expressed optimism in the new partnership.

“Great things have been accomplished by Ward and the Foundation over the last 25 years. We’re looking forward to helping make things even bigger and better for Ward and everyone that has worked so hard to make the Foundation such a huge success.”

Founded in March 1996 by the five times NASCAR driver champion Ward Burton, the wildlife foundation boasts a broad portfolio of programs spanning the spectrum from proper management of forests and wetlands to protecting the environment surrounding military bases through the ACUB program. Burton’s commitment to military veterans has also been an integral component of the Foundation’s mission.

While responding to the partnership, Burton indicated that the new partnership is a sign of great things ahead for the foundation.

“As we welcome the next generation, I am proud of what the Foundation has accomplished and where we are headed,” reported foundation founder Ward Burton. “We are always looking for new partners and would like to thank all individuals and companies that have helped us be successful in this important inherited responsibility.”

Ad Nerds Media founder and CEO Brian Loftis announced the commitment of their team to ensure that the Ward Burton Foundation fulfills its mission of giving back to natural resources.

“We are beyond excited and extremely humbled to be working with Ward and all of his staff at such an amazing and impactful foundation,” enthused Brian Loftis. “We look forward to deploying our full complement of resources to assist the Ward Burton Foundation to most effectively carry out its mission concerning the conservation of wildlife and the environment as well as aid for military veterans.”

About Ad Nerds Media

Ad Nerds Media is performance digital marketing agency based out of Sarasota, FL. The company specializes in full-funnel digital marketing campaigns that grow revenue and profit for businesses in several key industries. Learn more at: https://adnerdsmedia.com.

About The Ward Burton Foundation

Ward Burton created the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation in 1996 to help ensure the longevity of natural resources. From proper forestry stewardship to building wetlands, the Foundation is constantly building diversity in habitat for all wildlife species so that these properties will always be a good model for conservation, both today and in the future. Learn more at: http://twbf.org.

