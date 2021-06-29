Connecticut man sentenced to serve 4 years in state prison for robbery and assault of victim over the age of 60

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Connecticut man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve four years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to robbing and assaulting a patron at Twin River Casino in 2019.

Isaiah Snell (age 27) of Putnam Connecticut, pleaded nolo contendere to one count of first-degree robbery of a person over 60 and one count of assault on a person over 60, causing bodily injury.

At hearing on June 23, before Superior Court Justice Maureen B. Keough, the Court sentenced Snell to eight years at the ACI with four years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. The Court also ordered that Snell pay $1,500 in restitution to the victim and undergo substance abuse counseling. The Court issued a No-Contact-Order between Snell and the victim.

"Every Rhode Islander should feel safe in all aspects of their lives, whether it be in their homes or as a patron of local businesses," said Attorney General Neronha. "Under state law, the penalties for assaulting a person 60 and over are increased to protect older Rhode Islanders from those who target this part of our community, and the significant sentence here reflects this. I am grateful to the Lincoln Police Department for their solid work during the investigation of this case."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that during the early morning hours of December 19, 2019, Snell robbed a 62-year-old patron in the parking lot of Twin River Casino, assaulting him during the incident.

Snell targeted his victim after witnessing him counting a large sum of money on the casino floor. As the victim exited the casino, Snell followed him into the parking lot and confronted him.

Snell yelled that he had a gun, and that the victim should hand over his money. The victim tried to flee and Snell punched him, knocking him to the ground. The victim eventually handed $1,500 to Snell, who turned and ran away.

Investigators from the Lincoln Police Department used surveillance footage during their investigation to ultimately track down Snell in Connecticut.

Special Assistant Attorney General Molly Kapstein Cote and Investigator Mickaela Driscoll of the Elder Abuse Unit of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Kyle Wingate of the Lincoln Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

