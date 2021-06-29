Energy Drinks Market Valuation to Reach USD 86 Billion by 2026 at 7.0% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Energy Drinks Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Non-alcoholic and alcoholic), Packaging (Cartons, Bottles, Cans and others), Distribution Channel, by Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Drinks Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Energy Drinks Market Information by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is projected to reach USD 86 Billion by 2026 at 7.0% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Health experts say that energy drinks are today the most sought-after beverages among teens as well as young adults, especially in the United States. These drinks are preferred by men between 19 and 34 of age and are now picking up among women as well, in terms of popularity. Energy drink intake is now considered a status symbol, especially among the youth. This type of consumer behavior should bolster the sales in the years to come.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Top Growth Boosters:

Energy drinks are now an integral aspect of parties, social gatherings, and several celebrations. The top manufacturers claim that their energy drinks help bring down muscle fatigue, improve mental process, and also safeguard heart health. These benefits are gaining the interest of consumers focused on health maintenance and surging awareness about wellness products.

The sports industry has gained immense popularity worldwide, with several brands focused on promotions and bolstering recognition among consumers. In fact, a large portion of the global population considers energy drinks as functional beverages as these help remain awake and improve stamina. Escalating number of sports events and key energy drink vendors advertising their products during these occasions to boost sales should also encourage market growth in the years ahead.

Some of the key trends emerging in the global market are the rising use of plant-based ingredients in energy drinks such as maca and guarana and inclusion of nootropic energy that help bolster metal clarity as well as focus. Numerous brands are also reformulating their drinks to now include natural caffeine, kola nut as well as various other exotic flavors.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1916

Key Players Locking Horns:

Some of the major contenders in the global industry include

Red Bull GmbH (Australia)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan)

PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.)

Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.)

Rockstar Inc. (U.S.)

Lucozade (U.K)

Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Amway Corporation (U.S)

Arizona Beverages (U.S.)

Living Essentials LLC (U.S.)

Most of these companies focus on fostering their geographical reach and launch newer, more advanced products via strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. To cite a reference, in June 2021, Osotspa Public Company Limited, one of the most renowned manufacturers of consumer items in Thailand and a rising name in the energy drinks segment, is planning to introduce Lipo-fine. Lipo-fine is an energy drink that caters particularly to modern women and is sugar free while having mixed-berry flavour.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and experienced healthcare professionals, especially in developing economies and the huge spending on the maintenance of compliance levels can be major growth deterrents in the years to come.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Energy Drinks: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/energy-drinks-market-1916

Market Segmentation

The primary segments outlined in the MRFR report include type, packaging, and distribution channel

The various types of energy drinks sold in the market are non-alcoholic as well as alcoholic. The non-alcoholic segment should attain the top spot in the years ahead as these are widely preferred by sports professionals who need to remain alert while being energetic during events.

Packaging-wise, the key segments are cans, bottles, cartons, and more. The highest share in the market belongs to the bottles segment, which can also expect to capture a decent growth rate between 2020 and 2027. Majority of the consumers prefer single-serve packaging, which helps elevate the demand for bottles.

Energy drinks are sold via distribution channels such as convenience store, supermarkets, drug stores, vending, mass merchandiser, sport nutrition chains, and many more. Supermarkets form the leading segment and are quite prevalent across developed as well as developing counties. Sports nutrition chains could also advance at a stunning rate during the evaluation period.

By Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1916

Regional Status

Europe was identified as the highest revenue generating market in 2018, and this has been the trend ever since and will remain throughout the review timeframe. Sales of energy drinks in the region are booming owing to the soaring consciousness among consumers with regard to fitness, health, as well as the rising focus on preventive health care. The expanding obese and elderly population also elevate the market position in the region. Also, the high prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and inactivity among consumers has led to higher registrations in health clubs, which indirectly results in significant demand for energy drinks.

The Asia Pacific market can project the fastest growth between 2020 and 2027, in view of improving living standards and the increase in awareness levels regarding health. The sports nutrition market in China, Australia and Japan is quite profitable, while it seems to be picking up incredible pace in India as well.

COVID 19 Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has posed a number of challenges to the food and beverage industry, as the number of cases continue to escalate. The spread of the pandemic has shifted the focus of consumers towards health maintenance, resulting in higher spending on products that claim to have health advantages. This has emerged as a significant marketing opportunity for the major brands in the global market.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1916

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com