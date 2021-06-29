CANADIAN STARTUP SECURES $2.8 MILLION CAD IN FUNDING TO REIMAGINE NFT-BASED CHALLENGES, REWARDS

/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Award Pool, a platform that provides companies with a unique way to engage their audience with custom made challenges and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) rewards, has reached $2.8 Million CAD in funding from over 50 investors including FunFair Technologies, Equivesto and Flori Ventures.

The recent investment from FunFair has helped Award Pool plan for its next stage of development. “We are thrilled to be partnered with FunFair, who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in the blockchain and gaming realms,” said Award Pool Founder Reuven Cohen.

Award Pool’s seed round of financing is complete with funding from FunFair Technologies, Equivesto and with participation from Flori Ventures, a seed-stage venture fund sponsor supporting a more inclusive financial system.

Award Pool helps companies reach the digital generation - those that have grown up under the ubiquitous influence of the internet. Award Pool creates a way for companies to change the place and method in which they run campaigns, collect information and award their users. The Award Pool Challenges widget makes it simple for brands to embed themselves into the games and communities of their target audience and offer challenges and rewards that speak to their interests.

Cohen founded Award Pool in March of 2020 as a family project to teach his kids about building a start-up. Award Pool has grown to a team of technologists, marketers and finance professionals who have created a complete engagement platform for companies, brands and influencers. With experience in building cloud-based technical platforms and a passion for art and entertainment, Cohen and his team are poised to perfect the gamification of marketing.

Award Pool will use the funding to fulfill their go to market strategy and launch the first public beta. Expect to see big projects in the sports and entertainment world announced soon.

To learn more about Award Pool, visit www.awardpool.com

To learn more about FunFair, visit https://funfair.io

To learn more about Flori Ventures, visit https://www.floriventures.com

ABOUT AWARD POOL:

Award Pool enables anyone – companies, brands, influencers- to gamify campaigns. With Award Pool, users participate in challenges and competitions to earn points, prizes, and customizable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) rewards through an easy-to-use platform. Token Craft, by Award Pool, makes it easy for brands, artists and content creators of all kinds to create a customized landing page and widget for NFT sales.

ABOUT FUNFAIR:

FunFair has over four years of experience in building, operating and marketing a successful decentralised gaming ecosystem, as well as minting, distributing and managing a top-ranking ERC20 token. They continue to be a pioneer in the development of blockchain tech with their Wallet and Games, plus R&D through their new Labs venture.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/canadian-startup-secures-2-8-million-cad-in-funding-to-reimagine-nft-based-challenges-rewards.html

