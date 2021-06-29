Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Size – Global Industry Share, Growth, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments and Future Outlook by 2028

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new research report titled Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market gives a holistic view of the market from 2021 to 2028, Which Includes primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A numerous Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.



The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing need for the developed healthcare monitoring systems will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.

The information for every competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share, Market Trends



Companies Covered:

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc

SSC Soft Computer

Compugroup Medical AG

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc

Orchard Software Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, CPSI)

IBM Watson Health

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc

Merge Healthcare, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Dassault Systèmes

Segmentation Outlook:

By Product (Standalone LIS and Integrated LIS)



By Delivery Mode (On-premises LIS, Web-based LIS, and Cloud-Based LIS), Component (Services and Software)



By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office Laboratories)



By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Table of Contents

Report Summary Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Overview and Key Insights Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Determinants Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Segmentation Research Methodology Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix



Market Overview

The LIS plays an important role in the creating of the information efficiently and precisely, which aid in the clinical decisions. The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is boosting, due to the growing need for the developed healthcare monitoring systems, improved effectiveness of the laboratories, and hospitals and the laboratories ranking for the information systems. Various factors supporting for example the considerable expenditure from the healthcare IT companies and the wave in the number of hospitals seeing the importance of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), henceforth contributing in the growth of the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market during the forecast years.

To succeed in this swiftly changing market place, businesses must take up an excellent Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)market analysis report solution. This market report looks over the market with respect to general market conditions, market advancement, market scenarios, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and modified pricing between major players. The data and information included in this marketing report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI). A range of steps are used while generating Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market by taking the inputs from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters.

The Report Covers

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market value data analysis of 2021 and forecast to 2028.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market share.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions is also available in the report.

Analysis of business policies by identifying the key Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market segmentation positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of major collaborations, merger acquisitions and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market on the basis of consumer’s demands and preferences.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, partners, end-users, researchers, analysts and forecasters, besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on current market opportunities. Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market report emphasizes key market dynamics of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) industry and covers historic data, present Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Regional Analysis

The countries covered in the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominated the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market because of the growing acceptance of healthcare IT and suitable incentive plans. Furthermore, many manufacturers and technologically developed healthcare organization is expected to further boost the growth of the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market because of the by rising geriatric population and broad utilization of healthcare IT. Advancing countries, have advantageous opportunities such as increasing awareness about electronic healthcare record systems and their growing importance coupled with the supportive government programs and policies are expected to boost the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market in the region during the forecast period.

