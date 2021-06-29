/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI's AR/VR Virtual Series Play an Important Role in the Ecological Layout, Human-Machine Interactive VR Eye-Tracking Has Landed". There is no doubt that the virtual world series will be one of the mainstream entertainment methods in the future. That is, the virtual reality network world supported by AR, VR, 3D, AI, and other technologies. With the rapid development of the virtual reality industry in China, related key technologies have become more stable and mature, and breakthroughs have been made in technical fields such as picture quality, image processing, motion capture, 3D sound field, and computer vision. VR/AR technology is being used in more and more fields.



At present, the most commonly used virtual technologies are VR and AR. The images in VR are all drawn by a computer, which is closed audio and video immersion. However, AR is shot through lens projection or camera, which is mainly informative and requires low image fidelity. If explained from a professional perspective, it is a new technology that "seamlessly" links real-world information and virtual world information. The goal of this technology is to graft the virtual world on the screen and interact with the real world.

Recently, WorldViz, an American interactive 3D visualization and simulation solution provider, launched SightLab VR, a VR eye-tracking experiment tool. The tool builds interactive scenes based on a GUI interface, and it only takes a few minutes to run to support researchers to view eye-tracking experiment data. Researchers of WorldViz introduced that with the help of SightLab VR, eye-tracking experiments can be set up and performed in a VR environment. In this regard, Dr. Joy Lee from Maastricht University agreed. He said: "One of the challenges faced by the use of VR eye-tracking technology for research is to build a complex initial experimental environment. Through SightLab VR, researchers can set the eye-tracking experiment parameters in the VR environment to efficiently complete the experiment in the least amount of time."

In addition, SightLab VR is compatible with BIOPAC biofeedback devices. Based on this tool, researchers will be able to gain insight into the user experience and its psychological load by measuring the size of the experimenter's pupils, eye gaze, gaze position, and scanning eye-tracking paths and interactive environments. Through VR eye-tracking technology, researchers can conduct experiments with scientific research value to calculate more experimental data. SightLab VR has complete built-in tools and sample scenes. Researchers will be able to replay the experimental session in interactive playback mode to view the original 3D gaze path, heat map, and other eye-tracking raw data that they want to understand.

The world is interested in exploring the virtual world. Not long ago, Google Developer Day announced a holographic video call system called Project Starline. The Starline project is to make video calls closer to reality by using a large screen to display real-size 3D images of real people. Participants can see the movement of other participants' angles, but it is not a 3D movie.

It is said that this technology is realized by using computer vision, AI intelligent learning, spatial audio, advanced compression, depth sensor camera, and a huge display with "light field technology". The screen allows people to view high-tech 3D images without the need to wear special glasses. The depth camera ensures that the participants can be seen from multiple angles and show real life.

Coincidentally, Facebook also announced an AR function based on video calls, Multipeer API, in the recent F8 Refresh online event. Using this tool, developers can add various interesting and immersive AR special effects to multi-person video calls.

Obviously, VR/AR, as a representative of virtual technology, has entered a stage of accelerated growth. VR products with high-cost performance have been launched, AR content has been continuously enriched, and global technology manufacturers have continued to invest. The number of VR/AR developments has increased significantly, the application ecology has gradually improved, and more application scenarios have been newly implemented, which will drive the explosive growth of the VR/AR industry chain.

Although it has not been long since WIMI Hologram Cloud entered the virtual industry, after six years of development, it has established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, a holographic content production and storage system, and a holographic commercialization system. According to some public information, WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

Some public information shows that WIMI has mastered the patent for the head-mounted display of the holographic AR system. The head-mounted display of the holographic AR system can realize the immersion required by holographic applications, and it also can send head movement data and external image information to the upper computer. It includes a holographic data acquisition and transmission module and a micro-display module. The holographic data acquisition and transmission module includes an image sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, a Bluetooth module, and a processor. The holographic data acquisition and transmission module completes the collection of head movement data, and the collection of holographic image information of the real scene. And then, the collected holographic data is transmitted to the micro-display module for further data processing. The micro-display module includes a micro control module as the holographic AR data output of the system.

According to some supplementary introduction from the follow-up information, this patent uses a head-mounted display optical system, which is generated by a computer, digitalized by a holographic AR image source output, and holographically imaged in the user's field of view, and thereby realizes an analog simulation technology that reproduces a specific environment. Meanwhile, the patented immersive head-mounted AR display technology has the advantages of the large field of view, low power consumption, wearable, modular, stereoscopic display, and a high degree of customization. It has been put into use in many fields, such as telemedicine, industrial construction, environmental simulation, traffic instructions, virtual education, holographic communication, 3D printing, and assisted driving.

If the head-mounted display AR patent is only to further accelerate the upgrade of scene-based applications, then WIMI's layout in the VR/AR market is more focused on the computer vision holographic cloud service function. WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology, and it uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content. After launching the helmet, it developed a 3D holographic pulse laser radar product "WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR" to further expand the company's holographic product portfolio matrix. This multifunctional holographic pulse lidar sensor has a large detection field of view, a long detection distance, and a unique scanning mode. It can be a pulsed laser processing device for optical holography proposed for future holographic data collection and holographic data presentation problems.

From the perspective of the ecosystem, after an enterprise is deployed around the ecosystem, multiple business units will be generated. At different stages of development, the PE (price-to-earnings ratio) cannot be used to evaluate the value of the entire company. It should be combined with the company's potential to make an effective evaluation. WIMI adheres to its development strategy to vigorously develop the holographic ecosystem and has established a huge technology research and development ecosystem in the holographic AR industry through investment and mergers and acquisitions. According to Sullivan's data survey, the global holographic AR market will develop rapidly. From 2020 to 2025, the annual growth rate of WIMI's AR software and the content will be 68.7%, and the annual growth rate of AR hardware will be 67.9%.

As a listed company in the holographic AR industry, WIMI has a high global reputation. In 2020, through the investment and acquisition of many R&D companies in the holographic AR industry, WIMI has formed a strong holographic AR technology research and development ecosystem, built a holographic AR value industry chain with great expansion potential, and further improved the expansion of the ecosystem. WIMI's goal is to establish a business ecosystem based on the application of holographic technology. Next, WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies and create its own unique ecological business model while maintaining its leading position in the industry. For example, WIMI's holographic facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology will be applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and technology upgrades will be strengthened to make breakthroughs in more industry fields in the future.

We are confident about the ecological layout of WIMI Hologram Cloud, and are generally recognized by the development market of the virtual industry, but what new products will be derived from the virtual industry in the future? Let us wait for it.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com