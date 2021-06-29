Road Closure for Slide Repair on Logansport Road Begins July 6

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming road closure on Logansport Road in Bethel Township, Armstrong County beginning July 6, 2021.

The road closure will be in place July 6 through August 26, 2021 for a slide repair. The impacted area is between the intersection of State Route 2029 and State Route 2030 and the intersection of State Route 2029 and Stitt Hill Road.

The detour is as follows: from the intersection of State Route 2029 and State Route 2030, take State Route 2029 to State Route 66, then State Route 66 North to Paradise Beach Road to Stitt Hill Road to State Route 2029.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.