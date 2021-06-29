Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,002 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure for Slide Repair on Logansport Road Begins July 6

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming road closure on Logansport Road in Bethel Township, Armstrong County beginning July 6, 2021. 

The road closure will be in place July 6 through August 26, 2021 for a slide repair. The impacted area is between the intersection of State Route 2029 and State Route 2030 and the intersection of State Route 2029 and Stitt Hill Road.

The detour is as follows:  from the intersection of State Route 2029 and State Route 2030, take State Route 2029 to State Route 66, then State Route 66 North to Paradise Beach Road to Stitt Hill Road to State Route 2029. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

  MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

You just read:

Road Closure for Slide Repair on Logansport Road Begins July 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.