Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 28

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0308 West Sunbury Rd—seg 320-410 Marion/Venango Edge Patching T-F SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044 Cranberry Veg. control/Mowing M SR 0422 Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 10-630 Worth/Butler/Clearfield Veg. control/Mowing T-TH SR 3014 Callery Rd—seg 20-30 Cranberry SEMP M SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 60 Adams Drainage pipe replace T SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50 Cranberry Drainage Pipe replace W Sr 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 40 Cranberry Drainage pipe replace TH SR 3025 Yellow Creek Rd—seg 10-150 Lancaster Drainage inlet/endwall clean F SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Patching M-TH SR 4008 Slippery Rock Rd—seg 150 Slippery Rock Deck Repair M-W SR 0108 New Castle Rd—seg 20 Worth Deck Repair TH-F SR 1004 Bruin Rd Parker Manual Patching M SR various Venango Manual Patching T-F SR 2008 Mushroom Mine Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work M SR 2010 Winfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work T-W SR 1019 Clearfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work TH-F SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement M-F SR 3003 Old Plank Rd Butler Patching M-F SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570 Washington Paving M-F SR 0528 Prospect Rd Conn/Franklin Chipping M-TH

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.