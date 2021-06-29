Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 28
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 0308
|West Sunbury Rd—seg 320-410
|Marion/Venango
|Edge Patching T-F
|SR 0079
|Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044
|Cranberry
|Veg. control/Mowing M
|SR 0422
|Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 10-630
|Worth/Butler/Clearfield
|Veg. control/Mowing T-TH
|SR 3014
|Callery Rd—seg 20-30
|Cranberry
|SEMP M
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 60
|Adams
|Drainage pipe replace T
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 50
|Cranberry
|Drainage Pipe replace W
|Sr 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 40
|Cranberry
|Drainage pipe replace TH
|SR 3025
|Yellow Creek Rd—seg 10-150
|Lancaster
|Drainage inlet/endwall clean F
|SR 4006
|Keister Rd—seg 10-100
|Cherry
|Patching M-TH
|SR 4008
|Slippery Rock Rd—seg 150
|Slippery Rock
|Deck Repair M-W
|SR 0108
|New Castle Rd—seg 20
|Worth
|Deck Repair TH-F
|SR 1004
|Bruin Rd
|Parker
|Manual Patching M
|SR
|various
|Venango
|Manual Patching T-F
|SR 2008
|
Mushroom Mine Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:
724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder Work M
|SR 2010
|
Winfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:
724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder Work T-W
|SR 1019
|
Clearfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:
724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder Work TH-F
|SR 2015
|Monroe Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement M-F
|SR 3003
|Old Plank Rd
|Butler
|Patching M-F
|SR 0038
|Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570
|Washington
|Paving M-F
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd
|Conn/Franklin
|Chipping M-TH
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.