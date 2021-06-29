Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,004 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:30 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 19 year-old Ashaad Anthony Turner, of Adelphi, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.