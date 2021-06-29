Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:30 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 19 year-old Ashaad Anthony Turner, of Adelphi, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).