Updated with Video* Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 1800 Block of Q Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:09 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 65 year-old Ella-Mae Neal, of Southeast, DC.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/2sY-UjtT3Lw

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.